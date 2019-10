LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A janitor with Lufkin ISD was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Gregory Lomax, 63, is in the Angelina County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl twice.

According to Lufkin ISD, Lomax was a custodian at Lufkin Middle School when he was arrested.

The district said the contact did not take place on school property.