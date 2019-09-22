Lufkin police officer assaulted at movie theater

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin Police officer was assaulted while working security at movie theater late Saturday night.

Det. Ron Stubblefield was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a broken arm following the incident, which occurred around 11:35 p.m. at 109 Miles Way.

Theater staff requested that Stubblefield ask a group of roughly 20 people to leave the movie Downton Abbey because they were recording the movie and being disruptive. When Stubblefield approached the group, the suspect – described as a younger black male, 5’9-5’10, thin build, wearing a white hoodie – aggressively bumped into the officer.

A confrontation then ensued in which Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground, breaking his arm near the elbow.

The suspect fled the scene.

Stubblefield is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days and will remain hospitalized. The injury is not life threatening.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. All calls are confidential and you do not have to give your name. If the information you give leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you may be eligible for a cash reward.