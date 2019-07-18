Lufkin PD recovers card skimmers from 2 business locations

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have recovered card skimmer devices from two gas stations.

Police say the skimmers were found in store checkout counter card readers next to the register.





The first skimmer was reported at around 1:30 p.m. at On the Road on Hwy 59 south (4110 S. First Street).

A second device was found at the Chevron station at 904 S. John Redditt Drive across from the post office. The device was reported by an employee who noticed it when it lifted away from the actual card reader.

Police say they do not know how long the skimmers have been in place.

Anyone who has shopped at either of these locations recently is urged to check credit card and bank statements and monitor debt transactions closely.

Lufkin PD also advises customers who use a card reader at store checkout – whether at an ATM, gas pump, etc. – to inspect it to ensure its integrity or just use cash.

The incidents are under investigation.