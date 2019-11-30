Lufkin man killed in Friday evening crash

ANGELINA COUNTY – DPS has identified the victim of a fatal crash Friday evening in Angelina County.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on Scotty Beard Road just east of FM 842.

According to DPS, Alejandro Garcia, 49, of Lufkin was driving east when he drove off the roadway to the right. Garcia overcorrected to the left, crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a Lufkin hospital and then to a hospital in Houston.

This crash remains under investigation.