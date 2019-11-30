Lufkin man killed in Friday evening crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FATAL CRASH MGN_1548177356931.jpg.jpg

ANGELINA COUNTY – DPS has identified the victim of a fatal crash Friday evening in Angelina County.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on Scotty Beard Road just east of FM 842.

According to DPS, Alejandro Garcia, 49, of Lufkin was driving east when he drove off the roadway to the right. Garcia overcorrected to the left, crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a Lufkin hospital and then to a hospital in Houston.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories