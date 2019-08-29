Lufkin man arrested in Whataburger robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police detectives have arrested a man in last week’s Whataburger robbery.

Billy Ray Pegues, 41, of Lufkin is charged with aggravated robbery in the August 19 robbery of the Whataburger on North Timberland Drive.

According to police, Pegues came into the restaurant around 3 a.m. with a gun and a note, demanding money from the clerk. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was harmed in the incident.

Detectives traced the crime to Pegues after his fingerprint was matched to the back of the note from an FBI database. Detectives then compared a handwriting sample from the Gregg County Jail where Pegues had previously been an inmate. The handwriting appeared to be a match.

Investigators then discovered that Pegues was living close to the restaurant on East Bremond Street, which was the direction the suspect headed on a bicycle following the robbery.

Pegues was arrested without incident outside the Angelina County Juvenile Detention Center.