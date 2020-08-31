Lufkin Man allegedly steals vehicle of woman who gave him a job after he was paroled

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After a woman left her car to go in her home for a minute, a man stole her car.

Clinton Polk, 54, an aggravated robbery parolee was arrested Sunday after a woman reported her car stolen on Kiln Avenue.

The woman went inside after leaving her vehicle running at the curb. Polk then drove away in it.

According to the release, The woman said she knows Polk because he is her friend’s father. She told the officer that she was working as a property manager earlier this year when he paroled. She helped him find a place to live. She said that he then became infatuated with her.

In June, Polk had a parole warrant. On June 13, she woke to find him in her bedroom and watched her sleep. According to the release, she said that he threatened her with a knife and took her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

Polk was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an emergency call and possession of marijuana following that incident.

After an hour of reporting that Polk took her vehicle, the victim called 911 again to say he had returned it and was still at her home.

Officer Victor Najarro arrived to see Polk walk out the front door and he attempted to detain Polk. Polk pushed past the officer and fled on foot down the street. Polk tripped over flower pots in a neighboring yard and the officer deployed his Taser. It made contact with Polk, but the hit did not take him to ground.

The officer then loaded another Taser cartridge and continued chasing Polk.

After tripping over a fence, Polk acted as if he was going to surrender. The officer held Polk at Taser point as the man began climbing back over the fence. Polk then attempted to take off again but the officer deployed his Taser, making contact. The hit took Polk to the ground and he was taken into custody on the parole warrant and evading arrest. The officer will file a warrant on Polk for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Polk remains in the Angelina County Jail.