Lufkin Crime Stoppers seeking Chick-fil-A canopy thief

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – There’s crime, and then there’s crime.

Crime Stoppers of Lufkin is seeking help identifying the person or persons who targeted a favorite eaterie by stealing the drive-thru canopy from the Chick-fil-A in the Lufkin Mall.

The theft was caught on video, though the camera was positioned in such a way that it did not get the suspect’s face. Still, there is enough information available that someone might be able to help provide an identification.

The thief appears to be male and was a passenger in a small, light-colored car with a sunroof. The suspect got out of the rear driver’s side door before the car drove off, indicating, according to Crime Stoppers, at least two other people involved – the driver and a front seat passenger.

After removing the nuts that secured the canopy poles to the concrete, the suspect folded the canopy and carried it to the car.

“Some of us just learned that the mall location has a drive-thru and now a criminal want’s to take it away from us,” Crime Stoppers said. “We can’t stand for it.”

Anyone who can identify the thief or knows the location of the stolen canopy is urged to contact Crime Stoppers via the mobile app, or by calling 936-639-TIPS.

Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a reward is available for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve this crime. The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.