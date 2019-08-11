Lubbock police seeking 2 fugitives in connection with disappearance of elderly man

Images of Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (previous arrests)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Lubbock police have sent out notices statewide asking Texans and Texas law enforcement officials to be on the lookout for two men wanted in connection to the disappearance of an elderly man.

Authorities in Lubbock have issued felony warrants for Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton in connection with the suspicious disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 79, went missing August 3.

On that same day, Lubbock police say Garza and Hampton used Rodriguez’s debit bank card at multiple Lubbock business locations. Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure these felony arrest warrants for the two as a result of this fraudulent activity.

The felony warrants were issued for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years of age or older. Their bond has been set at $75,000.

Lubbock Police describe Garza as a white male, 6’00’’ 205 lbs., and Hampton as a white male 5’05” 140 lbs. Both men are known to live and work in the Lubbock area.

Lubbock authorities say the two are known to have connections in Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Angelo, San Antonio, Temple/Belton, and Waco.

A reward of $2000 is being offered for information that assists in the location of Rodriguez or the arrest of Garza or Hampton.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of either Garza or Hampton, or first-hand information concerning the location of Mr. Rodriguez is encouraged to contact Detective Gerber at 806-777-0396 or call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.