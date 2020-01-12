Lubbock police officer, firefighter killed while working highway crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A police officer and firefighter died in the line of duty Saturday morning while working a rollover crash on I-27.

A second firefighter remains in critical condition.

While they were working that crash, a car going south on I-27 crossed over the median into the north bound lanes just south of the first crash.

The car, carrying a trailer, came to rest in the median. Shortly after that, a third car traveling south on I-27 crossed over the median.

The two firefighters and police officer were unable to get to safety and were hit.

Officer Nicholas Reyna died at the scene. Lieutenant Eric Hill, a paramedic, died of his injuries in a local hospital.

Reyna, 27, was a patrol officer who had been with the Lubbock Police department for one year.

Hill, 39, served with Lubbock Fire Rescue for 10 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in July 2019 and was stationed at Fire Station 10B.

Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson, 30, remains in critical condition. He has been with the department for five years and is stationed at Fire Station 2A.