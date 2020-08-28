Lubbock news anchor reports on Hurricane Laura as it ravages her hometown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Journalists and news anchors have a responsibility to remove themselves from the stories they report on, in order to bring you fair and unbiased information. Sometimes these stories hit close to home.

The morning anchor at our sister station in Lubbock was working when Hurricane Laura ravaged her Louisiana hometown.

KAMC’s Kathleen Barkley joins us to tell us about her stressful morning on air. She grew up just North of Lake Charles, Louisiana which saw extensive damage from the hurricane. Her family members were in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Barkley tells KETK’s East Texas Live anchor Cynthia McLaughlin that all of her family members survived the storm.

Barkley’s profession actually came in handy as many weather radar systems failed and cell towers collapsed in the Southwest Louisiana area. She was able to use the information available to her via social media and her own station’s weather department, morning Meteorologist Jacob Riley, to share vital information with her family.