Louie Gohmert makes full recovery after getting COVID-19, plans to donate plasma

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representative Louie Gohmert has made a full recovery after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 and plans to donate his plasma as much as he can to help others in the future.

Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus on July 29 while at the White House and has since been quarantining at home. He experienced mild symptoms and fatigue.

He credits vitamin supplements and hydroxychloroquine for his quick recovery. Currently the drug is not endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration for treating the coronavirus.