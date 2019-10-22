Lori Loughlin faces more charges in college admissions scandal

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled for a hearing in the bribery scam case on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (KETK) – A Boston grand jury has indicted actress Lori Loughlin on additional charges stemming from the college admissions scandal, according to a report from NBC News.

The new charges allege that Loughlin and 10 other parents conspired to bribe USC employees to help their children be admitted to the school.

In exchange for the bribes, the employees designated the children as athletic recruits, regardless of their athletic abilities.

Loughlin is best known for her role on the sitcom “Full House” and was one of the dozens of people charged back in March in connection with the admissions scheme.

Loughlin is accused of paying more than $500,000 in bribes to allow her two daughters to attend USC.