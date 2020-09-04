Longview woman rescued after flash flood

LONGVIEW, Tyler (KETK) – Nickissia Lawson, 20, was rescued early Thursday morning by family members after getting stuck in a flash flood.

It was around 5:30 a.m. when Lawson was heading home from work after a 12-hour shift at the Gregg County Jail. She was driving down Marshall Avenue near the intersection of N Ward Drive, and she was suddenly unable to move her car.

“It was like a flood had hit and I didn’t know what to do,” said Lawson.

Her 2016 Chrysler 200 was buried in over two-feet deep water.

Lawson said she feared getting hit by the other cars because of how dark it was at the time.

“I was afraid that I was going to hit by another car because cars are coming left and right, acting like they couldn’t see me.” Nickissia Lawson, Gregg County Corrections Officer

Lawson turned to her family members for help. She called her father and both him and her two brothers arrived quickly at the scene.

“We were sleeping in the middle of the night, and we got a call and she was crying saying, ‘I’m stuck, I’m stuck,'” said Nathan Lawson, her younger brother.

Her brother, Joshua Lawson said he had to carry Nickissia out of her car, through the water, to a dry location.

“I couldn’t get nowhere, I could barely get her out of there at first so that she wouldn’t slide in and fall through the rush currents that was going on in the streets,” he said. First responders arrived shortly after, and helped Lawson remove her car from the area.

According to Longview Fire Marshall, Kevin May, this is a common sight when heavy rain hits the Longview area.

“So we’ve had cars that have had driven off into the water thinking that it’s not very deep. It only takes a few inches of rain to knock a car off the side of the road,” said May.

Nickissia is grateful her family came to the rescue in this traumatic circumstance, although there is still uncertainty of the condition of her car.