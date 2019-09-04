Longview woman, dog die in apartment fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman and her dog were killed in an apartment fire Tuesday.

The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at 614 Gilmer Road, apartment 173. Reports said someone was trapped in the apartment.

Firefighters were able to enter the apartment and found the woman unconscious in the bathroom. They also found a small dog that had died from the smoke.

The woman was transported first to a Longview hospital, then to Parkland in Dallas, where she later died.

LFD said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The Longview Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 medic units, and 4 support vehicles for a total of 23 members on scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.