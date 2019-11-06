Longview Santa Land hosts 5K run/walk to raise money for East Texans with disabilities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Carmela’s Mini Santa Land held an event to raise money for East Texans with disabilities as part of Trekked for Tykes thanks to the Longview Too Ambucs organization.

The event was a 5K run/walk for people to enjoy the Christmas lights without the disadvantage of being inside a vehicle.

The organization is named because a ‘Trek’ is an adaptive tricycle for children with special needs. The modifications allow parents to control the steering while creating mobility and a sense of freedom for their child.

“It means the world to a parent like me, because of these things we can take her places like long walks where she gets tired it helps her muscles and it helps roll her arm and legs and make her its all kinds of benefits,” said Beth Duncan, parent.