Longview Regional Medical Center announces 2020 Stars Over Longview honorees

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview Regional Medical Center and the Women’s Advisory Council has announced their 2020 Stars Over Longview honorees.

The honorees will be recognized at the 20th annual Stars Over Longview Awards Ceremony and luncheon on Thursday, January 9, at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

The 2020 Stars Over Longview are:

Dr. Darla Bagget

Mary Greenwaldt

Amber Hobbs

Jennifer Teague Jackson

Chandalyn Lewis Jenkins

Gay Kirkland

kelly Kinsey Overby

Caryn Pepper

Erika Rader

Mica Sterling

Mary Lou Stuckey

Melissa Sutton

“This year more than 50 women were nominated from the community. Each nomination is a wonderful story telling of the many ways these women are helping influence the future of Longview and the women who call Longview home,” said Libby Bryson, Director of Marketing for Longview Regional Medical Center.

“I chose to call Longview home in 1983 and have embraced this fine city since that time,” said Caryn Pepper, a 2020 Stars Over Longview honoree. “I have looked for opportunities to serve our beautiful community and I am truly honored to be recognized by the LRMC Women’s Advisory Council in this way. I love Longview! Go Longview!”

The 2020 keynote speaker is Longview native fashion design Brandon Maxwell.

Surrounded by immaculately dressed women from a young age, Maxwell was captivated by the women who passed through the boutique where his grandmother worked in Longview.

He went on to study photography at St. Edward’s University in Austin.

His brand is worn by many iconic women, including Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Oprah, Blake Lively, Jane Fonda, Queen Rania of Jordan and Tiffany Haddish.

Ticket sales begin Monday, November 11. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 12 p.m. on January 9.

Individual tickets are $30; tables of eight are available for $240. Tickets can be purchased by calling (903) 553-7400.