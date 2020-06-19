Longview police officer dies after battling cancer

TYLER, Texas(KETK)- Longview police department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. The department posted on Facebook that veteran officer, Cedric Davis had died following a “courageous battle” with cancer.

Cedric began his career with the Longview Police Department about 15 years ago. According to the department, Cedric was a dedicated and loyal officer that loved God, his family, co-workers, and the community that he served.

During his tenure with our department, Cedric worked in the Patrol Division, most recently serving on 2nd Watch Beat 50. Cedric also served as a Field Training Officer helping to train and mentor many of our current officers. Longview Police Department

Funeral arraingments have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.