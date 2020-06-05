Longview Police investigating home invasions of elderly victims

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is investigating two home invasions that occurred Thursday.

The individual was seen around the 200 block of Harrison St. and police have increased patrols in the area.

A description of the person involved says it is a black male, approximately 5’9″, possibly in his 30’s, with clean-cut short hair, and wearing dark-colored clothes.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903)237-1170 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-7867.