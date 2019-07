LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating the overnight death of a woman.

Police say officers were dispatched on a welfare call to the 1200 block of Temple Street at 3:19 a.m. Sunday. There they found the body of Kimberly Wallace, 39.

Anyone with any information the incident is urged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.