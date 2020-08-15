Longview ministry hosts 20th annual giveaway to help those in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – New Beginnings Faith Ministry in Longview hosted its 20th annual yearly ministry giveaway today where they give those in need supplies of food, furniture, and haircuts all free of charge.

“2O years ago God spoke to me saying, make sure no kid goes without, not only the kids but their parents. And I’m saying, okay how do I do that? He said with the school supplies,” says Pastor Gloria Lewis. “They’re doing haircuts inside the church, we have everything for the whole family. But most of all we have the free parking lot give away.”

People gathered at the church between 10 AM and 1 PM.

Members of the church say the need this year is greater than in the past. In just the first hour they received over 150 visitors. Any leftover items will be donated.