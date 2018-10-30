News

Longview ISD Foundation taking orders for pecan sale

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 01:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 01:10 PM CDT

LONGVIEW, Texas (LNJ) - The Longview ISD Foundation is taking orders for its annual pecan sale just in time for the holidays.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, the foundation is offering:

  • 1-pound bags of Mammoth Pecan Halves for $15
  • 1-pound bags of Azalea Gourmet Mix, which is an assortment, for $13

The nuts will be available for delivery before Thanksgiving week.

 For order forms, click here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App