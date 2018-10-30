WEATHER ALERTS
1 / 12
Longview ISD Foundation taking orders for pecan sale
LONGVIEW, Texas (LNJ) - The Longview ISD Foundation is taking orders for its annual pecan sale just in time for the holidays.
According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, the foundation is offering:
- 1-pound bags of Mammoth Pecan Halves for $15
- 1-pound bags of Azalea Gourmet Mix, which is an assortment, for $13
The nuts will be available for delivery before Thanksgiving week.
For order forms, click here.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard