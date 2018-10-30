Longview ISD Foundation taking orders for pecan sale

Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service Pecans are good for men's health. They're loaded with beta-sitosterol, a plant steroid that may help relieve symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate. One ounce of pecans (18 to 20 halves) contains about 200 calories, 21 grams fat, and 3 grams protein.

LONGVIEW, Texas (LNJ) - The Longview ISD Foundation is taking orders for its annual pecan sale just in time for the holidays.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, the foundation is offering:

1-pound bags of Mammoth Pecan Halves for $15

1-pound bags of Azalea Gourmet Mix, which is an assortment, for $13

The nuts will be available for delivery before Thanksgiving week.

For order forms, click here.