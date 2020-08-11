Longview ISD adopts anti-racism resolution, states ‘Black and Brown students matter and have value’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD school board adopted an anti-racism resolution Monday night at a school board meeting.

The two-page document concluded with the following action item:

“The Board declares that the lives of Black and Brown students and community members matter and have value, that the Board is committed to continually addressing systemic racism towards ethnically diverse students, and the Board and will continue to prioritize and target the academic achievements of all students.”

The resolution also strongly condemns any acts of racism or prejudice. Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox thanked the board for passing the resolution.

“It’s as simple as our district motto: ‘Believe in excellence for ALL,’ and that is exactly what we are trying to do here […] provide the absolute best opportunities for every single one of our students,” he said.

Wilcox has been at the held of the district since 2007 and has been involved in education for 47 years. To view the resolution in full, click below.