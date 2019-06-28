1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Nacogdoches star headed to MLB Futures game TRIAL SET: Father accused of killing 2-year-old son to face jury in October

Longview Authorities looking for three people captured on camera setting a mattress on fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas-The Longview Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the group of people seen setting a mattress on fire.

On Friday, the department released three pictures of two men and a woman dragging a mattress on the side of the road.

It’s unclear if there may have been more people involved, but the department is now turning to the public for help.

If you recognize the group you are asked to contact 903-237-1217 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) if you recognize these individuals.

The Longview Fire Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individuals in the photographs below. Please…

Posted by Longview Fire Department on Friday, June 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC