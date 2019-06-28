Longview Authorities looking for three people captured on camera setting a mattress on fire

LONGVIEW, Texas-The Longview Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the group of people seen setting a mattress on fire.

On Friday, the department released three pictures of two men and a woman dragging a mattress on the side of the road.

It’s unclear if there may have been more people involved, but the department is now turning to the public for help.

If you recognize the group you are asked to contact 903-237-1217 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) if you recognize these individuals.