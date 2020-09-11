Longview fire department sends team to help contain California fires

A firefighter puts out a hot spot along Highway 38 northwest of Forrest Falls, Calif., as the El Dorado Fire continues to burn Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. The fire started by a device at a gender reveal party on Saturday. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Fire Department announced on Facebook that they will deploy a group of firefighters to assist with the California wildfires.

The fire department will deploy their Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, which is a program that allows local fire departments to assist the state of Texas during emergencies. The program was first used during Hurricane Ike, and has been used during other wildfire outbreaks across Texas and Hurricane Alex & Harvey.

The Longview fire department will also deploy Booster 4 and a team consisting of three personnel on Friday, September 11.

The team will meet their strike team today in Lubbock, and they will be deployed for 14 days.