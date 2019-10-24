Longview dialysis technician helps raise millions in honor of patients

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dialysis can be rough for people who depend on it to live. And for those who facilitate the treatment, bonding with and possibly losing those patients can be heartbreaking.

“Our patients are in end-stage renal disease and so this is a life-preserving treatment for them. So it’s really important for people to understand that they need to do this to be able to live,” said Kristine Barr with Davita Dialysis of Longview.

The technicians who serve them weekly tend to form tight bonds with them.

“Your patients become your second family, because you spend three days out of the week with them for four hours everyday,” said Richard Forsyth, a technician at Davita Dialysis of Longview.

Each year, Davita Dialysis centers across America hold a benefit ride that raises money for chronic disease research.

“We want to bring awareness to chronic kidney disease, which is what Tour Davita is about,” said Barr.

This year, Forsyth got the opportunity to ride in the tour. And he isn’t exactly an avid rider, so the terrain in Southern Pennsylvania was rough for the East Texan.

“Training here in East Texas, it was mainly flat, up there, it was a lot of hills and they weren’t little hills,” joked Forsyth.

He says while he was riding, he was thinking about his patients.

“I had a patient that had passed away right before I went and that patient was on my mind the entire time, just thinking, because the patient was excited about hearing how my trip went and was wanting to know about it when I got back,” said Forsyth.

A bittersweet way to say goodbye, to celebrate, and to help in the fight against chronic illness.

This year’s 200-mile, three-day ride raised $1.2 million.