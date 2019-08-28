Longview conference prepares students for modern workforce

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Partners in Education (PIE) is holding a conference in Longview on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to bring educators and employers together.

The main goal is to allow both groups to interact and figure out what skill sets are necessary for East Texas students looking to enter the workforce.

Extensive research by the Longview Chamber of Commerce analyzed workforce trends over the past years to help determine which industries are growing and recruiting.

To keep up with the demands, the chamber created PIE as a way to bring their information to educators in the area.

At the event, Lonnie Moore with FranklinCovey will be the guest speaker.

Moore has years of experience as a teacher and inspirational speaker, and plans to talk about how teachers can engage students, redefine leadership, transform school culture and collaborate.

The Longview Chamber said they’re excited to welcome Moore and the resources he can bring to local educators.

“It’s helping train those young adults, those kiddos, all the way up to aspire to be leaders,” said Kelly Hall, the president of the Longview Chamber of Commerce. “We’re all leaders, we just need to practice and develop those thoughts and talk about how education and business must have a partnership.”

The conference is free for educators to attend.

Registration is currently closed, but Hall said if you weren’t able to sign up in time, you can call the chamber and they may be able to accommodate you.

This is the fourth PIE event to happen in the city of Longview, and the organizers hope to continue to grow the event for future years.