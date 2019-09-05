Longhorns, police cracking down on counterfeiters at upcoming LSU game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The group in charge of licensing for the Texas Longhorns will work with investigators this weekend to crack down on counterfeit merchandise at the University of Texas at Austin-Louisiana State University game.

The Texas Trademark Licensing staff and members of law enforcement will patrol the area around the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium “in search of counterfeiters selling ‘knock-off’ Texas merchandise.”

Any counterfeit items can be seized under state and federal law.

In a release, the staff said people can follow these guidelines to make sure they’re buying official merchandise:

Look for the “Officially Licensed Collegiate Product” hologram on the product or hangtag

Make sure specific names and designs have appropriate trademark designations (i.e. TM, ®)

Check that the tag is intact

Find the name of the manufacturer on the product, either on a hangtag, neck label or screen-printed on the garment

“The merchandise should depict Texas logos and trademarks in a tasteful manner”

“Texas officials want to protect fans from purchasing unlicensed merchandise, which is often of inferior quality and counter to the policies of The University,” Texas Longhorns Licensing wrote in a release.