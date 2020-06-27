Yamboree, Gilmer’s greatest attraction, becomes latest cancellation amid coronavirus

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Yamboree is the latest event being cancelled amid growing concern over the coronavirus.
It’s one of Gilmer’s greatest attractions and a huge boost to the local economy.
According to the East Texas Yamboree Association, the 83rd Yamboree is canceled with no word on a reschedule.
It is with our greatest regret, that we inform you the Yamboree Firework Show and the 83rd East Texas Yamboree have been canceled for 2020. This decision comes after much deliberation from The City of Gilmer and Upshur County COVID-19 Committee. Public safety is everyone’s foremost concern.East Texas Yamboree Association
We wish each of you a safe and healthy 4th of July celebration, and look forward to planning the 84th East Texas Yamboree.