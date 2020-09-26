Wood County K-9 officer captures assault suspect

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- K-9 officer Mata captured a suspect two times on September 25, according to a Facebook post by Constable Kelly Smith.

Smith said that the man had allegedly brutally assaulted another person and he had fled into some woods.

K-9 Mata was called for reinforcement. The furry officer found the runaway, but the man tried to escape.

Mata responded quickly, and the suspect was taken into custody.

“It was great, after K9 Mata and I caught our breath, seeing K9 Mata meet the law enforcement officers involved and how social he is with them,” wrote Smith.

Smith also said the Constable’s Office had a long day on Friday. They started work at 6 a.m. with training. Then they presented for a school, served civil papers for juvenile probation and patrolled Lake Holbrook and their community.

They also had K-9 Mata search for burglars inside a building and he also assisted with vehicle searches. Additionally, they attended a Mineola ISD football game.