Wood County Commissioners pass resolution, making it a ‘Sanctuary County’ for gun rights

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Wood County commissioners approved a resolution making it a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County, which would protect gun owners.

Wood County is now the 12th county in texas to join the growing number of counties that have passed similar resolutions.

This also comes as lawmakers in Washington try and push for a solution to the rising number of mass shootings.

Here in Texas, there have been talks and concerns over red flag laws and gun confiscation

“Commissioners of the County of Wood, by the authority granted to the Commissioners by the laws of the State of Texas and the people of Wood County, Texas to stand and defend their rights and liberties, which are guaranteed by the United States and Texas Constitutions, we hereby declare: Wood County a Second Amendment “Sanctuary County” Resolution to Declare Wood County a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Under the new resolution, it states money and resources would no longer be spent to enforce laws believed to infringe on second amendment rights.

County Commissioners Court approved the resolution unanimously Tuesday morning.