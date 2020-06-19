Winnsboro dedicates community garden to community activist one year since his passing

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man who made a lasting impact on his East Texas community was honored Thursday evening in Winnsboro.

Today marks exactly one year since Mel Mellenberger passed away.

The community, taking a day that would be spent in grief and turning it into a gift for Mel.

A beautiful community garden has only been in Winnsboro for a few months but has had no name until now.

It was dedicated to Adolph Mellenberger, known as Mel by his friends.

“First he was a U.S. Marine,” Rick Sainz, close friend, said.

He was a marine who lived by those hardworking principles until the day he died.

“He had that marine corp attitude of community service. He was always serving others.” Rick Sainz, close friend

“He volunteered everywhere around town, you name it,” Rick said.

Mel was cherished for his dedication to Winnsboro.

Now, a piece of Winnsboro dedicated to him.

“I have always dreamed of doing a community garden in Winnsboro,” Stacy Finley, with the city’s Parks and Recreation, said. “I had this dream, it started to happen, and then it had to have a name, I name everything.”

Finley knew right away what to name it.

“He served very quietly and humbly to others. It was the person in the background doing the heavy lifting and that was Mel. Now, it’s kind of a challenge to me and others involved with the garden to keep furthering ourselves in a way that would honor him.” Stacy Finley

What started out as an ordinary community garden is now a community garden with plenty of purpose.