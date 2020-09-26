Tyler residents join together to pray

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler residents came together on September 26 to celebrate a day of prayer.

People gathered in downtown to repent and revive East Texas families.

Organizers said this gives them a chance to pray together as a community.

“It’s just a time for the body of Christ and to come and repent for our nation, repent for individual sin, pray, lift the lord up so all people are drawn to Christ,” said Denise Smith, an organizer.

The event is scheduled for today, and it will end at 8:00 p.m. It is also a free event.