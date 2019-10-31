Support for Alabama-Coushatta grows despite Cornyn going back on his word

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Since mid-2016 the Alabama-Coushatta tribe has been in a fight with the State of Texas about their Indian gaming facility, Naskila Gaming.

The state wants to shut them down despite the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 allowing them to operate.

H-R 759 was introduced by local Congressman Brian Babin to help this and his 19-word bill immediately gained support. Then some encouraging words were heard from a senator.

“In May 2019, this year, I specifically asked Senator (John) Cornyn for support, and he said ‘if it comes out of the house I will support it in the Senate,'” said Cecilia Flores, Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council Chairwoman.

But few months after the bill unanimously passed in July, Senator Cornyn sent a discouraging letter to the US Senate Indian Affairs Committee.

The letter reads:

“As you know, H.R.759, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 24, 2019, and was subsequently referred to your committee. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton have concerns with this legislation because current federal law prohibits gambling on tribal lands unless authorized by the State of Texas. Under Texas law, most forms of gambling are prohibited, including on Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta tribal lands. This matter is currently the subject of litigation in federal court. In light of these legal and policy disagreements between the Texas state government and these tribes, I request any committee hearings concerning this legislation be postponed until these parties have reached a resolution or agreement. I appreciate your consideration of this request.”

“It was a kick in the shins to East Texas because this is East Texas jobs, East Texas families, they’re providing for their families … and we’ve had a positive impact on the East Texas economy and we would just like to have that support in the senate,” said Flores.

In 2018 an estimated $140 million was injected into the local economy by Naskila Gaming. The facility also employs 418 people.

To further frustrate the Alabama-Coushatta, Cornyn’s point “current federal law prohibits gambling on tribal lands unless authorized by the State of Texas” doesn’t seem to apply to another tribe who have had a Class II Indian gaming facility since 1996.

“There’s already gaming in Texas, there’s already a Class II gaming facility in Eagle Pass, Texas,” said Flores. “We want to make sure that point is known because that argument is invalid.”

East Texans we spoke with are very passionate about their friends and neighbors at the reservation, so much so they’re willing to talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to supporting the tribe.

“The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe has always been a part of our community, my entire life,” said Scott Hughes, Polk County resident and Constable of Precinct 1.

Hughes has known members of the tribe and has called them his friends for years. When the gaming facility opened in 2016 he was thrilled.

“We live in East Texas, it’s commodity-based economy or a retirement community and it was good to have something for our children and our friends and neighbor’s family to have sustainable, good-paying, full-time jobs,” said Hughes. “The way they have set this business model up, they put the employees first, they put the folks that make this experience successful first.”

When the battle with the state first started Hughes, like many, didn’t understand why.

“It’s not just a come in and get rich quick scheme, it’s actually putting real jobs into our local economy,” he said.

In a previous KETK News story we spoke with Daniel Burgess at Oak Creek Homes in Lufkin. The tribe made an unheard of purchase from him earlier in 2019.

“We’ve had two orders, the first was for five homes and the second was for 10 homes,” said Daniel Burgess at Oak Creek Homes.

Recently Hughes was able get an meeting with Senator Cornyn’s office in Washington D.C.

“I believe if you say you’re going to do something do it, that’s the Texas way,” said Hughes. “We still do a lot of business here in East Texas on a handshake, we don’t need a lawyer to draw the contracts up, and when the State of Texas insisted that the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe get a federal fix and that they would support it then I expect our statewide elected officials to keep their word.”

The Alabama-Coushatta say they are very hopeful both Senator Cornyn and Ted Cruz will support them in the senate, and realize the economic benefit the gaming facility has in East Texas.