Standoff at Texarkana apartment complex ends with arrest of armed robbery suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – A standoff that lasted more than three hours Thursday afternoon at a Texarkana apartment complex ended peacefully with the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery surrendering to police.

(Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Thomas King, Jr., 23, was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. after emerging from an apartment at Ridgewood Apartments on Richmond Road. Police say he holed up there after fleeing from officers who spotted him near State Line Avenue earlier in the afternoon.

Police say King is a suspect in an aggravated robbery and is accused of assault with bodily injury, evading arrest, and drug possession.

Police said they got a search warrant and attempted to make contact with him, but that he ignored their attempts to communicate. SWAT was called to the scene, as police say they had to operate under the assumption that he was armed.

A woman and some children left the apartment unharmed, but police said shortly after the standoff began that if King did not give himself up, SWAT would have to move in and take him into custody.

Just after 8 p.m., police deployed gas into the apartment. “We put pepper spray into the apartment to try to get him to come out, after 10 minutes of no response there, we then deployed two rounds of CS gas into the apartment. After about 5 minutes the man did come out of the apartment, said TTPD spokesman Shawn Vaughn.”

Property manager Paul Harness issued a statement to media Thursday afternoon to clarify that the man is not a tenant and that they are trying to make the complex safe for families.

“This guy just ran up off the road and into the apartment complex,” Harness said.