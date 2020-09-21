Rusk County firefighters take down motor home fire

Local
Posted: / Updated:

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A motor home and a building on the same property caught on fire on September 20, according to the Crims Chapel Fire Department Facebook.

The Crims Chapel, Kilfore and Elderville fire departments responded to a situation in the 6600 block of FM 1249.

Firefighters found that a large RV motor home and a shop building adjacent to the residence was on fire.

The fire had also burned 3 acres of grass and wooded area.

Officials were able to contain the fire without an incident or any injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar