Rusk County firefighters take down motor home fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A motor home and a building on the same property caught on fire on September 20, according to the Crims Chapel Fire Department Facebook.

The Crims Chapel, Kilfore and Elderville fire departments responded to a situation in the 6600 block of FM 1249.

Firefighters found that a large RV motor home and a shop building adjacent to the residence was on fire.

The fire had also burned 3 acres of grass and wooded area.

Officials were able to contain the fire without an incident or any injuries.