Nursing homes allowing COVID-19 positive employees to go to work, policy in question

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – We’ve been monitoring Briarcliff Nursing Home in Carthage for weeks now.

The facility is reporting more than 80% of residents have or have had the Coronavirus.

Now there is yet another revelation from inside.

Their protocol continues to be questioned.

I think the supervisors, they didn’t know what to do really. Former employee

Now, KETK News learning this.

Some staff members positive with the Coronavirus are going to work.

They’re the ones treating positive residents.

“It’s just going to continue circulating,” said a former employee concerned over the protocol.

Briarcliff telling us this:

Most of our staff who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been willing and able to work in the care and treatment of our positive patients. In those cases where positive or negative staff are either not willing or not able to work, we continue to make as many accommodations as we are able to and in accordance with all applicable governmental agencies. Briarcliff statement

But the state of New York is being slammed over the same policies.

Their health commissioner abandoned this guideline weeks ago after backlash.

Are governmental agencies doing the most for who they call the most vulnerable?

A questions unclear today, 17 weeks since the first case in our country.

The good news is there is improvement. 24% of residents at Briarcliff have recovered, the nursing home throwing a celebration for the patients who beat COVID-19. But 50% of residents currently are battling the coronavirus.

We reached out the the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. We are still waiting for a response.

KETK will keep pushing for answers regarding the policy.