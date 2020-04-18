Nursing home residents make up 27% of COVID-19 deaths in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nursing homes have been the hub of COVID-19 in many places. About 1 out of 5 deaths in Texas are coming from nursing homes and assisted living places.

Locally, the statistic is even higher. Of the 22 deaths in East Texas, 6 were residents of nursing homes. That’s roughly 27 % of deaths coming from these facilities.

Nursing homes continue to be on edge because their residents are most at risk. It’s been a deadly week for nursing homes across our region.

Six deaths have been recorded across three facilities. Two residents have died from Covid-19 at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage.

Three deaths came from Westard Trails Nursing and Rehabilitation in Nacogdoches.

One resident died from the illness at Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab in Henderson.

It’s our seniors that remain a priority. Governor Abbott stressed that point during Friday’s press conference.

“We are enhancing standards for our most vulnerable population who live in nursing homes and assisted living centers,” Governor Abbott said.

For our hospice care workers, their job has never been more important.

“In hospice care, we don’t really have a tomorrow,” Yelena Zatulovsky, Seasons Healthcare Management. “We can’t wait for the pandemic to be over to ensure that our patients are safe and well cared for.”

“We have all these precautions in place and taking extraordinary measures to do it,” Misty Miller, the Hamptons Senior Living, said.

“Our first priority as a community, a global community, is the safety and well being of each other,” Zatulovsky said.