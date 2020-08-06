New businesses opening in Tyler despite uncertainty of pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Businesses are continuing to open up across Tyler despite being in the middle of a pandemic. One business owner Jeff Hunt, the CEO of Nobilitea, says despite some set backs he had during the construction process and navigating new regulations with COVID-19 he has received great support from the community.

Nobilitea focuses on the health benefits of tea boasting more than 70 different types for customers to choose from and “tea-rist” on hand to help customers choose which one might suit their needs.

Related Content Sprouts Farmers Market celebrating grand opening of Tyler store Wednesday Video

“Tyler didn’t really have anything like this. We are excited to become apart of the community and bring our brand to Tyler, Texas and let everyone see what we offer,” says Hunt. “We didn’t know what to expect opening this time of the year but it’s been phenomenal. The turn out has been great. The support from the community has been phenomenal as well. We have been very blessed here.”

The long awaited grand opening of Sprouts Farmers Market also happened today. This is the first Sprouts the chain has built in East Texas.

Tyler is also getting 17 new 7-11’s in the area from the companies deal to buy out the areas Kidd Jones. Over half of those new locations are set to open in the next ninety days.