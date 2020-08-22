Mayor of New Boston steps down after serving for 25 years

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – This week longtime New Boston Mayor, Johnny Branson, stepped down after serving the community for over 25 years. The move is effective immediately and Councilman David Turner will carry out the duties of Mayor as needed.

“It was a surprise to the council, no one was expecting it,” says Turner. “Right now the mayor and the council all have the best interest of the city of New Boston at heart.”

So far three people have qualified to run for mayor in November:

  • Joe Dyke
  • Donald Evans
  • Ron Humphrey

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for mid-September.

