NET Health confirms Tyler resident dies from Legionnaire’s disease

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The CEO of NET Health has sent KETK a statement confirming the death of a man who contracted Legionnaire’s disease.

The statement reads ” NET Health has learned of the death of.one of the confirmed Legionnaires Disease cases. We are sorry to hear of the loss and send our heartfelt condolences. NET Health is devoted to the ongoing investigations of the situation.”

NET Health has said seven people are confirmed to have Legionnaire’s disease in East Texas. The only thing they all have in common is they all visited the East Texas State Fair. Five other people are showing symptoms of Legionnaire’s but not yet confirmed that’s what they have.

This is the first death from the group of people contracting the disease.