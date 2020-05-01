Local Girl Scout makes mask out of late great grandma’s quilting squares

LONGVIEW, TX (KETK) – Girl Scout Alera Waite saw a groing need in her community for facemasks, when looking for fabric around her house she came across her late great grandmothers quilting squares.

She reached out to members in the community forming an assembly line of sorts to make the process easier.

“There are lots of different ladies who could sew or cut,” says Waite. “If they didn’t have a sewing machine they would just cut and we would pick up the cut fabric then take it to the sewers.”

Alera and her mother Tonya Waite donated the masks to CHRISTUS Good Shepard in Longview.

“Brought some much needed masks to Good Shepard so we are so thankful for them and all of those who have been sewing right now,” says Aliceson Howell, Director of Development. “It was a labor of love by so many different people in so many different ways.”

The fabrics were from all sorts of old projects with fun designs like flowers, animal prints, even super heroes.

“You can tell that the fabric is from someone special,” says Howell.

Alera is continuing to make masks for those who need them throughout the community, sewing a little piece of her grandma in each one.