JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Teachers from East Side Elementary School in Jacksonville went above and beyond to make sure their students knew how much their teachers missed them.

They planned a parade route around where students lived and sent out a message to parents. Front yards were full of families out ready to wave to there children’s heroes.

Teachers decorated cars with paint, balloons, and signs. Drivers honked and passengers waved.

The teachers even got a police escort.