LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Lufkin fire department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived around 6:05 a.m. to the 600 block of Newsom Avenue.

When firefighters and officers arrived on the scene, the duplex was engulfed in flames.

Thankfully all of the occupants made it out safely with no injuries reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters are still on the scene monitoring hot spots.