Henderson County investigator arrests two drug dealers and wanted woman

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Sheriff arrested two methamphetamine dealers and a wanted woman on September 24, according to a Henderson County Sheriff press release.

Jonathan Hutchison, a Narcotics Investigator noticed Wendy Applin, 38, was in an automobile with a male companion around 6 p.m, and knew she was wanted for a pending warrant, so he stopped the car.

Applin said she had contraband, so the investigator called for a K-9 at State Highway 198 and County Road 2529.

The dog alerted there was drugs in the rear wheel hubcap.

At around 9 p.m. the investigator also stopped a vehicle on that same highway for an equipment violation and Ryan Jay Harris, 38, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Both Harris and the driver acted anxiously, so the car was searched.

Hutchison found a small plastic bag with meth inside.

Hutchinson and McCullough were charged with dealing drugs and the woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and they were all taken to the Henderson County Jail.