Former Whitehouse mayor and council member Dale Moran dies

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- Dale Moran who was the mayor of the City of Whitehouse for three terms has died.

The Illinois native passed away on September 30.

Moran moved to Whitehouse in 1984 with his family and he later served as a council member for two terms in 1996 and 2002. He also served as mayor for three terms while also being council member. He was mayor from 1996 through 2002.

In 1996, Moran was called upon by George W. Bush to serve on the East Texas Regional Review Committee.

Moran also loved to serve his community, according to his obituary.