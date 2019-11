FLINT, Texas (KETK)- Flint, Bullard, Noonday and Chapel Hill Volunteer Firefighters are responding to a house fire in the 6000 block of La Hacienda drive.

Witness told KETK that there is smoke billowing from the area.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if there are any occupants at this time. It appears that the fire was just contained to the garage.

We do have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.