Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, John Moore resigns from post 5 months after taking over

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Board of Directors of the Meals on Wheels Ministry, John Moore has resigned as the organization’s newest Executive Director.

That’s according to his Facebook page.

Moore was hired as the head of the organization back in June. After months of complaints from both current and former employees over the ministries management by then CEO, Kari Kietzer.

It’s unclear why Moore is stepping down from his post or when his last day will be.

Moore had previously worked in community roles at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, Stewart Regional Blood Center, and in broadcasting at KTBB and KNUE Radio in Tyler. He is also a syndicated newspaper columnist.

