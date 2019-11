SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to US-69 at County Road 1215 at around 12:45 pm

One person was killed from injuries they received during the crash.

It’s unclear if the other driver sustained injuries or if they were taken to a local hospital as well.

DPS is expected to release more information as it becomes available.