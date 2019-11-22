DPS investigating a fatal crash near Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- State troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash on US-259, almost seven miles south of Kilgore.

Investigators said it appears that the driver, identified as Earl Roberson, 76 of Overton, was driving a 2013 Cadillac SRX headed east on FM-850 when it stopped to turn.

Troopers said at the same time, another driver, Dreama Marie Reese, 21 of Longview was traveling South on US-259 approaching the intersection of FM-850.

The report states the Roberson attempted to cross US-259 when he was hit by Reese.

Roberson was transported to UT-Health in Henderson where he was later pronounced by Judge Janna Enlow.

Reese was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview and is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Henderson DPS office.