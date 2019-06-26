Discovery Science Place keeps kids engaged through Summer camps

The Discovery Science Place in Tyler offers summer camps for kids to keep their brains engaged and active over summer.

The sessions are for kids from first to sixth grade and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are currently in the third session of eight weeks.

Campers get to explore the museum, then take part in fun, hands-on activities set-up by certified teachers.

The camps are a week long and have different themes including robots, space, mine craft, and kitchen chemistry.

There is a fee to take part which includes a snack and materials needed for camp activities.

For busy parents, they can drop off their children with early care providers by 7:30 a.m. and can pick them up by 5:30 p.m.

More information about camps can be found at the Discovery Science Place website.